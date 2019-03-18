Gavel Alaska TV Schedule for Tuesday, March 19th, 2019

By March 18, 2019 Gavel Schedule

Day 64 of the 31st Alaska Legislature’s First Regular Session

8 a.m. – House Tribal Affairs Committee | Live

9 a.m. – Senate Education Committee | Live

10:30 a.m. – House Finance: Revenue SubCommittee | Live

TBD – Senate Finance Committee | Recorded

1:30 p.m. – Senate Labor & Commerce Committee | Live

TBD – Lunch & Learn | Recorded

3:30 p.m. – House State Affairs Committee | Live

TBD – House Finance: Fish & Game SubCommittee | Recorded

TBD – House Finance: Military & Veteran’s Affairs SubCommittee | Recorded

 

