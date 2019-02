Day 29 of the 31st Alaska Legislature’s First Regular Session

9 a.m. – Senate Finance Committee | Live

10 a.m. – House Floor Session | Live

11:15 a.m. – Senate Fish & Game Committee | Tape Delay*

12 p.m. – Lunch & Learn | Tape Delay*

1:30 p.m. – Senate Transportation Committee | Live

3:30 p.m. – Senate State Affairs | Live

TBD – Senate Labor and Commerce Committee | Recorded

*Tape Delay – filmed live, played at a delay, usually of several minutes to an hour.