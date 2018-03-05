Gavel Alaska TV Schedule for Tuesday, March 6th, 2018

Day 50 of the 30th Alaska Legislature’s Second Regular Session
8 a.m. – House Community & Regional Affairs | Live
9 a.m. – House Majority Press Availability | Live
10 a.m. – House Finance Committee | Live
TBD – Lunch and Learn | Recorded
1 p.m. – House Finance Committee | Live
3:30 p.m. – Senate State Affairs Committee | Live
5:15 p.m. – Senate Health and Social Services Committee | Live
TBD – House State Affairs Committee | Recorded
TBD – House Arctic Policy & Economic Development Committee | Recorded