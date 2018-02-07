Gavel Alaska TV Schedule for Thursday, Feb. 08, 2018

By February 7, 2018Gavel Schedule

Day 24 of the 30th Alaska Legislature’s Second Regular Session

8 a.m. – House Community and Regional Affairs Committee  | Live

9 a.m. – Senate Finance Committee  | Live

TBD – House Minority Press Availability | Recorded

TBD – State of the Judiciary Address | Repeat (02/07)

12:30 p.m. – House Finance: Transportation & Public Facilities SubCommittee | Live

1:30 p.m. – House Finance Committee | Live

3:30 p.m. – Senate State Affairs Committee | Live

5 p.m. – House Finance Governor’s Budget SubCommittee | Live

5:30 p.m. – House Finance Legislature’s Budget SubCommittee | Live

TBD – Senate Labor and Commerce Committee | Recorded