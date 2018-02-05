Gavel Alaska TV Schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 06, 2018

Day 22 of the 30th Alaska Legislature’s Second Regular Session
8 a.m. – Legislative Council Committee | Live
9 a.m. – Senate Finance Committee | Live
TBD – House Majority Press Availability | Recorded
11:30 a.m. – House Finance: Commerce, Community and Economic Development Committee | Live
TBD – Lunch & Learn: An Overview of Tourism Marketing in AK | Recorded
1:30 p.m. – Senate Labor and Commerce Committee | Live
3 p.m. – House Health and Social Services Committee | Live
4:30 p.m. – House Finance: Health and Social Services SubCommittee | Live
10 pm – House Finance: Administration SubCommittee | Recorded