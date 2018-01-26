Gavel Alaska TV Schedule for Monday, Jan. 29, 2018

Day 14 of the 30th Alaska Legislature’s Second Regular Session
8 a.m. – Joint Education Committee | Live
9 a.m. – Senate Finance Committee | Live
11 a.m. – House Floor Session | Live
TBD – 11 a.m. Senate Floor Session | Recorded
12 p.m. – Lunch & Learn: The AK Network on Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault on the wage gap | Live
1:30 p.m. – House Finance Committee | Live
3:30 p.m. – Senate Resources Committee | Live
10 p.m. – House Judiciary Committee | Recorded
TBD – 9:30 a.m. Senate Majority Press Availability | Recorded