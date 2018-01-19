Gavel Alaska TV Schedule for Monday, Jan. 22, 2018

Day 5 of the 30th Alaska Legislature’s Second Regular Session
8 a.m. – Lunch and Learn: Adverse Childhood Experiences | Repeat 01/19
9 a.m. – Senate Finance Committee | Live
11 a.m. – House Floor Session | Live
12 p.m. – Senate Floor Session | Recorded
12:30 p.m. – Lunch and Learn: Economic Development in AK and the Pacific North West| Recorded
1:30 p.m. – House Resources Committee | Recorded
3:30 p.m. – House Finance Committee | Recorded
5:30 p.m. – Senate Resources Committee | Recorded
10 p.m. – Senate Finance Committee | Recorded