Gavel Alaska TV Schedule for Monday, Jan. 22, 2018

Day 5 of the 30th Alaska Legislature’s Second Regular Session

8 a.m. – Lunch and Learn: Adverse Childhood Experiences | Repeat 01/19

9 a.m. – Senate Finance Committee | Live

11 a.m. – House Floor Session | Live

12 p.m. – Senate Floor Session | Recorded

12:30 p.m. – Lunch and Learn: Economic Development in AK and the Pacific North West| Recorded

1:30 p.m. – House Resources Committee | Recorded

3:30 p.m. – House Finance Committee | Recorded

5:30 p.m. – Senate Resources Committee | Recorded

10 p.m. – Senate Finance Committee | Recorded