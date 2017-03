Day 58 of the 30th Alaska Legislature’s First Regular Session

*Subject to change

8:00 a.m. – House Finance Committee | Recorded (From Tuesday, 3/14)

10:00 a.m. – House Floor Session | Live

11:00 a.m. – Senate Floor Session | Live

11:30 a.m. – Senate Minority Press Availability | Live

12:00 p.m. – House Floor Session | Live

TBD – Senate Finance Committee | TBD

TBD – House Labor & Commerce Committee | TBD

TBD – Lunch & Learn: Addressing Opioid Addiction One Reentrant at a Time | Recorded