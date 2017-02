Day 39 of the 30th Alaska Legislature’s First Regular Session

8:30 a.m. – Senate Finance Committee | Live

10:30 a.m. – Joint Session: Sen. Dan Sullivan’s 2017 Legislative Address | Live

11:30 a.m. – Sen. Sullivan Press Availability | Live

12:00 p.m. – House Finance: Natural Resources Subcommittee | Live

1:00 p.m. – House Resources Committee | Live

3:15 p.m. – House Labor & Commerce Committee | Live

5:00 p.m. – House Finance Committee | Recorded