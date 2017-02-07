Gavel Alaska TV Schedule for Wednesday, February 8th, 2017

Day 23 of the 30th Alaska Legislature’s First Regular Session
8:00 a.m. – Senate Education Committee | Live
9:30 a.m. – Senate Finance Committee | Live (In progress)
10:30 a.m. – House Floor Session | Live
11:00 a.m. – State of the Judiciary Address | Live
12:30 p.m. – House Oil & Tax Credit Bill Press Conference | Live
1:00 p.m. – House Resources Committee | Live
3:30 p.m. – Senate Resources Committee | Live
5:30 p.m. – House Judiciary Committee | Recorded
10:00 p.m. – House Finance: Judiciary Subcommittee | Recorded