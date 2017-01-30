Gavel Alaska TV Schedule for Tuesday, January 31st, 2017

Day 15 of the 30th Alaska Legislature’s First Regular Session

9:00 a.m. – House Majority Press Availability | Live

9:30 a.m. – Senate Finance Committee | Recorded

11:00 a.m. – House Fisheries Special Committee | Recorded

12:00 p.m. – Brown Bag Lunch: Overview by Uniform Law Commission | Live

1:00 p.m. – House Finance: Commerce, Community & Economic Development Subcommittee | Recorded

2:30 p.m. – Senate Transportation Committee | Recorded

4:00 p.m. – House State Affairs Committee | Recorded

10:00 p.m. – Senate State Affairs Committee | Recorded