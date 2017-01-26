Gavel Alaska TV Schedule for Friday, January 27th 2017

Day 11 of the 30th Alaska Legislature’s First Regular Session
8:00 a.m. – House Education Committee | Live
10:00 a.m. – Senate Floor Session | Live
10:30 a.m. – House Floor Session | Live
11:00 a.m. – Legislative Budget & Audit Committee | Live
1:30 p.m. – Senate Judiciary Committee | Live
3:30 p.m. – House Judiciary Committee | Recorded
5:30 p.m. – House Finance Revenue Subcommittee| Recorded
10:30 pm – Lunch & Learn: Beyond the Numbers: Questions of History & Values in AK Fiscal Challenge | Recorded