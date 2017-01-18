Gavel Alaska TV Schedule for Thursday, January 19th 2017

By January 18, 2017Gavel Schedule

Day 3 of the 30th Alaska Legislature’s First Regular Session

9:00 a.m. – Senate Finance Committee | Live

  • Fall 2016 Revenue Forecast by Randall Hoffbeck,Commissioner & Dan Stickel, Chief Economist

11:00 a.m. – Walker Administration Q&A from April 20, 2016| Recorded

1:00 p.m. – House Majority Press Conference | Recorded

  • The Alaska House Majority takes questions from the press on Wednesday, January 18th 2017

1:30 p.m. – Senate Labor & Commerce Committee | Live

  • Moving Alaska’s Economy Forward
    Presentations from:
    • Institute of Social & Economic Research
    • Northern Economics
    • Alaska Housing Finance Corporation
    • Northrim Bank
    • Department of Labor and Workforce Development

3:30 p.m. – Looking Forward: Alaska’s Fiscal Future | Recorded

  • A presentation and discussion with the Walker/Mallott Administration on Alaska’s Fiscal Future

 