Gavel Alaska TV Schedule for Thursday, January 19th 2017

Day 3 of the 30th Alaska Legislature’s First Regular Session
9:00 a.m. – Senate Finance Committee | Live
- Fall 2016 Revenue Forecast by Randall Hoffbeck,Commissioner & Dan Stickel, Chief Economist
11:00 a.m. – Walker Administration Q&A from April 20, 2016| Recorded
1:00 p.m. – House Majority Press Conference | Recorded
- The Alaska House Majority takes questions from the press on Wednesday, January 18th 2017
1:30 p.m. – Senate Labor & Commerce Committee | Live
Moving Alaska’s Economy ForwardPresentations from:
- Institute of Social & Economic Research
- Northern Economics
- Alaska Housing Finance Corporation
- Northrim Bank
- Department of Labor and Workforce Development
3:30 p.m. – Looking Forward: Alaska’s Fiscal Future | Recorded
- A presentation and discussion with the Walker/Mallott Administration on Alaska’s Fiscal Future