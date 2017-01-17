Gavel Alaska TV Schedule for Wednesday, January 18th 2017

Day 2 of the 30th Alaska Legislature’s First Regular Session
9:00 a.m. – Senate Finance Committee | Live
- Overview FY18 Operating Budget by Pat Pitney, Director of Office of Management and Budget
11:00 a.m. – House Floor Session | Recorded
1:00 p.m. – House Majority Press Conference | Live
- The Alaska House Majority hosts its first press availability of the 30th Alaska Legislature
1:30 p.m. – Senate Labor & Commerce Committee (1 of 2) | Recorded
- Department of Labor & Workforce Development Presentation: Current Trends in Alaska’s Economy
3:30 p.m. – Senate Labor & Commerce Committee (2 of 2) | Recorded
- STATE OF ALASKA’S ECONOMY
- Institute of Social & Economic Research Presentation: What Do We Know About the Alaska Economy and Where is it Heading?
- Northern Economics Presentation: Forecasting Alaska’s Economy 2016 – 2027
6:00 p.m. – Gov. Bill Walker’s 2016 State of the State Address
7:00 p.m. – Gov. Bill Walker’s 2017 State of the State Address | Live
11:00 p.m. – Senate Floor Session | Recorded